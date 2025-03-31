Home » Video: FC United of Manchester and The 1958 hold joint protest against Man United ownership

Video: FC United of Manchester and The 1958 hold joint protest against Man United ownership

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United fan group The 1958 and FC United of Manchester fans held a joint protest against the Glazer ownership before FC United’s match versus Stockton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Fan groups have ramped up the protests lately as the Glazer’s 20th anniversary as owners of the club approaches.

Many fans have also been disillusioned by new part owners Ineos’ decisions such as raising the price of tickets and cutting funds to former players.

Supporters recently held a protest before United welcomed Arsenal to Old Trafford earlier in the month.

It was also announced that United supporters would be joining forces with FC United of Manchester fans and they did just that on Saturday afternoon at Broadhurst Park.

The Guardian report that “around 200 FC and United supporters gathered at Broadhurst Park before FC hosted Stockton Town in the Northern Premier League Premier Division. Outside the ground, flares were let off in the red of FC and United along with green and yellow ones, the colours of Newton Heath, United’s original name.”

“Anti-Glazer chants and songs were sung by fans, with one displaying a flag that showed an image of the former United forward, Eric Cantona, and the legend ‘Eric the King’.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe also did not escape criticism according to The Manchester Evening News, as he faced some rather negative chanting.

“We want Glazers out, we want Glazers out’ was aired countless times. Ratcliffe was the next in line to face criticism. ‘Just like the Glazers, Jim Ratcliffe’s a c–t’, a section of the protesters sang.”

At a question and answer session held by the 1958 they confirmed that there would be a sit-in against Manchester City at Old Trafford this coming Sunday.

The protest was a significant event as “Saturday’s action, called United United Day, was the first formal linking of forces by FC United and a United fan group since the non-league club’s foundation, which caused division between fans.”

FC United’s chairman, Nick Boom, defended his club’s involvement by stating, “some of our fan base might think: ‘Why are we reconnecting with United, it’s not our battle?’ But, actually, it’s a battle for football. It transcends football clubs. It’s about football fans.”

FC United of Manchester posted on X after the protest took place, “thanks to everyone who came to United United Day today! 20 years on. The fight continues. We’ll never die. Keep the red flag flying high” and also a video of some of the protesters in action before their game.

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.