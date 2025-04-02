Diogo Dalot’s agent claims he is fully committed to Man United and Ruben Amorim

The agent of Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has claimed that his player will do everything to help Ruben Amorim succeed at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese fullback is one of the club’s longest serving current players as he joined in 2018 under Jose Mourinho from FC Porto.

He has played 203 games for the Red Devils.

Dalot won the Players’ player of the season award last year and in spite of a more mixed bag of a season this year, he has still been a mainstay in the team, playing in 46 matches.

In an interview last month, the defender admitted that he and his side have been well below par this season and he claimed, “I think the history of this club is about sacrifice and fighting against the world.”

What’s more, his agent Carlos Gonçalves has been speaking to Portuguese paper Record and according to him, Dalot is fully committed to returning United on the right path.

The fullback has been linked with a move away from United to clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but this does not currently seem on the player’s mind.

The agent praised his player’s form over the last few seasons by stating, “because of Diogo’s way of being, his way of working, his mentality of always being professional, he has earned his place. Not only at Manchester United, which is one of the best clubs in the world, regardless of the current situation, but also in the national team.”

Gonçalves also claimed that the Red Devils are very happy with the progress of his player and he said, “he recently renewed his contract, a sign that Manchester United are still very happy with Diogo’s performances. And he will do everything possible to help the club and in this case, coach Ruben Amorim.”

The agent backed current United manager Ruben Amorim, comparing him to legendary manager Jose Mourinho.

“It’s always good when you have quality coaches like José Mourinho at United and now Ruben Amorim. But when someone signs with a club, they don’t sign with the coach, they sign with the club.”

Dalot has also been full of praise for his compatriot in the past and in February claimed that Amorim has the potential to lead United to a Premier League title in the future.

Featured image Vasili Mihai-Antonio via Getty Images

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