Confirmed: Man United’s travelling squad for European clash against Olympique Lyonnais

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has named a 23-man squad for the Europa League quarter-final clash against Olympique Lyonnais tomorrow night.

Success in the competition offers the Red Devils their last opportunity at salvaging success in an otherwise dismal season at Old Trafford.

Victory in the final in Bilbao in May would reward United with first-seed qualification into next season’s Champions League and a sizeable win bonus.

Participating in Europe’s premier competition would also massively increase the club’s revenue, as well as offer a much stronger position by which to attract new players in this summer’s transfer market.

Given the comprehensive overhaul Amorim needs to continue to mould his first-team squad to effectively play his trademark 3-4-2-1 system, the importance of a successful Europa League campaign cannot be understated.

And the next hurdle on this journey will come at the Groupama Stadium against French side Lyon, currently positioned 5th in Ligue 1.

Amorim is able to welcome back Kobbie Mainoo from injury and has included the talented trio of youngsters Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki and Jack Moorhouse, who are all in line to make their senior debuts for the club.

However, Matthijs de Ligt has not travelled as the Dutch defender continues to recover from injury.

United’s Confirmed Squad:

Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton

Defenders: Amass, Dalot, Dorgu, Kamason, Kukonki, Lindelof, Maguire, Mazraoui, Shaw, Yoro

Midfielders: Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Mainoo, Moorhouse, Mount, Ugarte.

Forwards: Garnacho, Hojlund, Zirkzee.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

