“Stop spreading false information”: Father of Man United wonderkid JJ Gabriel strongly shuts down exit rumours



The father of Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has seemingly come out and firmly denied rumours suggesting they are actively exploring a move away from the club.

Gabriel is widely regarded as one of the most gifted young talents in the country, earning high praise for his incredible ability.

Referred to as “Kid Messi,” Gabriel made history on Saturday when he became the youngest ever player to feature for United’s U18s – a feat he marked with two goals.

The 14-year-old was introduced from the substitute bench in the 63rd minute and scored two goals in open play as United beat Leeds 13-1.

It has been stated that several clubs around Europe, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, are keen on luring Gabriel away from United and his display over the weekend proved why he is in high demand. According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils fast-tracked Gabriel into the U18s partly to convince him to stay.

MEN add that the teenager’s camp has indeed “toyed with the possibility” of leaving United, amid a growing trend of young players moving between the country’s top clubs.

This was also pointed out by the Daily Mail, who noted that United are aware they’re facing a battle to keep the highly-rated Gabriel.

There have been some unverified claims on social media that Gabriel’s father, former Irish defender Joe O’Cearuill, has been actively seeking a move away from Old Trafford by circulating his son’s name around Europe.

However, O’Cearuill has personally dismissed those rumours.

He wrote on X, “The amount of lies people post is crazy.”

“Please stop spreading false information about me and JJ. Someone writes some lies and everyone jumps on bandwagon.”

It’s worth noting that Gabriel holds an Irish passport, which would allow him to move abroad at a younger age than if he held only an English passport.

