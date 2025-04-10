Manchester United in pole position for Xavi Simons after Liverpool leave the race



Manchester United not only needs a ruthless goalscorer in the summer but also a creative force who play behind the striker.

Rasmus Hojlund has proven to be a disaster in his sophomore campaign with only two Premier League goals since Ruben Amorim’s arrival. However, the Dane will point to a lack of service as a mitigating factor.

With Amad injured and Bruno Fernandes forced to play in a deeper role, the onus for creating chances has fallen to Alejandro Garnacho, whose form has fallen off a cliff since January.

The Red Devils have lined up a whole host of potential additions for the attacking midfield position with the likes of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo among the options from the Premier League.

Simons has been a long-term target

Another player who has long been on United’s radar is Xavi Simons, currently of RB Leipzig. The Dutchman’s creativity and eye for goal saw the 20-time English league champions get linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the last two summers.

This season the Netherlands international has eight goals and six assists from 28 appearances in all competitions and with his contract expiring in two years, there is a chance to acquire his signature in the summer.

While the Bundesliga side were initially hoping to earn €80 million from his sale, they have slashed his price to €59 million and as per CaughtOffside, there is even more good news in store for the three-time Champions League winners.

Liverpool were reportedly looking at the former Paris Saint-Germain star as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who had yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

But recent reports have suggested that the Egyptian could remain at Anfield and therefore, that puts United in pole position should they make a move.

“Manchester United are now a step closer to an exciting potential transfer swoop for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

Liverpool no longer in the race

“The Netherlands international is widely expected to leave Leipzig this summer and has long been linked with big clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

“Two of the main names thought to be pursuing Simons were both Man Utd and Liverpool, but there now seems to have been a major development in the saga.

“However, that was with the 21-year-old being lined up as a Mohamed Salah replacement, which may no longer be needed. Breaking reports today state that Salah is now closing in on a new contract with Liverpool, meaning a move for Simons may no longer make sense as a priority for the Reds. This could be a huge boost for United.”

Potentially United could now try and bring the “brilliant” Simons’ price down even further given the obvious lack of suitors.

But whether the Red Devils can afford an attacking midfielder following an extensive outlay on a striker while there is also a need to add a midfielder and wingback to the squad remains to be seen.

