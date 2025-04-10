Napoli ready to make a move for Alejandro Garnacho as Manchester United lower their demands

Napoli are determined to sign Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, as per reports.

The Serie A outfit have been on Garnacho’s trail ever since it emerged that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had decided to depart Naples.

Garnacho, who was initially viewed as United’s winger for the next decade, has seemingly lost his way under Ruben Amorim.

The United head coach, who dropped the Argentine ahead of the Manchester derby in December due to concerns over his attitude, has not managed to get the best out of the 20-year-old as a wide playmaker in his 3-4-3 formation.

During the winter transfer window, Napoli tried to hand Garnacho an escape route but their pursuit reportedly stalled due to the player’s wage demands.

According to Calciomercato (via Get Football), Antonio Conte was left disappointed with the Partenopei’s failure to back him in January. Heading into the summer, the club’s hierarchy are prepared to make amends and hand the hot-headed Italian key players to strengthen his project.

It is claimed that Napoli have held new discussions with the Premier League giants over a summer move for their academy product.

United have reportedly lowered their asking price to €50 million, a fee the Serie A outfit “would be prepared to submit” to get the deal over the line.

The Argentina international’s reputation has taken a further hit in recent weeks due to his wastefulness in front of goal. His inconsistent showings also led to Lionel Scaloni overlooking him for the March international break.

The deteriorating situation might explain United’s willingness to part ways with their number 17.

Interestingly, last month it was reported that Napoli were prepared to splash €80m on the United forward.

While recent suggestions point towards a relatively lower price tag, one thing seems certain: Garnacho is Conte’s priority target.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

