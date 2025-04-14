Exclusive: Wes Brown identifies a number nine as the “priority” for Man United this summer

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown believes a new forward is the “number one priority” in the summer transfer window as the Red Devils have “always had a successful striker” at the heart of their team.

Defeat at the hands of Newcastle yesterday means Ruben Amorim’s side are statistically the worst United side in Premier League history. And with only 38 goals in 32 games, the Reds also look set to obliterate the record – 49 goals in the 2015/16 season – for fewest goals in a campaign.

The Need for Goals

It’s evident, therefore, why Old Trafford executives are targeting urgent upgrades in the forward line this summer with the club strongly linked with moves for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha.

And Brown, speaking in an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person, courtesy of AOS, believes this is the right approach by the club, although the 45-year-old stresses the need for “experience” in a new striker.

“The number nine spot is the one – the number one priority,” Brown reveals when asked about United’s plans this summer, but offers support to under-fire striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has drawn fierce criticism from fans this season.

Brown states he “loves” Hojlund but acknowledges the 22-year-old Dane has not scored enough this season, despite a promising debut campaign last year. And the former defender believes a new striker in the summer would help Hojlund, rather than hinder him.

“If you look at the player’s [United] had over the years, we’ve always had a successful striker. I don’t think we’ve ever relied on just a young striker, with the exception of Wayne Rooney, who can come in at 18, 19, or 20, and just be top-class.

“I think [Hojlund] needs someone there to help him. He definitely needs someone experienced next to him up there, who’s full of confidence.

“We as fans like Rasmus but ultimately we need to win games and we don’t score. It puts a lot of pressure on him at such a young age.

Brown describes fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee as a “bit different” to Hojlund – “I think you can see that when they both play” – which leads the 23-year-old Dutch international to offering his best work on the pitch away from the opposition box, rather than helping to share the goal-scoring burden with his Danish teammate.

A Young Van Nistelrooy?

United appear to have settled on Delap, 22, as the club’s primary target up front, given the financial difficulties involved in a pursuit of the more established options on the market – Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres.

Osimhen, 26, is currently on loan at Galatasaray but will be available this summer when he returns to Napoli with a release clause in the region of £60 million. The Nigerian international’s wage demands are likely to rule out a move to Old Trafford, however, despite the striker representing the perfect level of “experience” Brown believes United need.

Similarly, Sporting CP marksman Gyokeres, who Amorim knows and rates highly given their shared time in Lisbon, looks set to join a side guaranteed of Champions League football next season and will command a price in excess of £60 million with a salary to match.

Delap, by comparison, is on relatively low wages at Portman Road but has scored 12 goals for the newly promoted side, despite their struggles. He is attracting attention right across the Premier League given his contract contains a £30 million release clause should the Tractor Boys be relegated – an inevitability at this point.

However, Delap’s relative inexperience, with only one season (albeit an impressive one) in a top division, could see the same issue which has plagued Hojlund rear its ugly ahead again, hence why Brown stresses the need for an established striker, rather than another ‘young’ project.

The most experienced forward on the books at Old Trafford is one currently on loan at Aston Villa, Marcus Rashford. And Brown states “you never what will happen in the summer” when asked about the prospect of the 27-year-old returning to his boyhood club.

However, the former defender believes Rashford has “had a lot of joy at Aston Villa and you can’t necessarily see him coming back and doing the same [at United],” suggesting a permanent exit may be the best option for both parties.

But it’s evident the desperate need for a reliable goal-scorer at Old Trafford next season for United. And Brown highlights the importance of one by choosing Ruud van Nistelrooy as the one player he would take from his former teammates to place them in Amorim’s squad and improve the Portuguese coach’s starting XI the most.

You cannot put a price on goals; and, in today’s market, a striker like Van Nistelrooy would almost be priceless.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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