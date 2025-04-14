Nike set to drop Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho amidst his poor performances



American sportswear giants Nike are reportedly not interested in extending their deal with Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho amid his poor club form.

Like many of his teammates, Garnacho has endured a difficult season, with United currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table.

The Argentine has notched just five goals in 31 Premier League appearances, the latest of which came on Sunday as United suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

Across all competitions, Garnacho has recorded nine goals and eight assists. However, his performances have occasionally been a source of frustration for supporters, with particular scrutiny placed on his decision-making in the final third.

Now, Footy Headlines reports that Garnacho is likely to leave Nike.

It’s understood that his underwhelming performances suggest Nike aren’t keen on extending his contract.

The Carrington academy graduate is expected to switch allegiances and join competitors Skechers as an ambassador for their Razor line.

Footy Headlines notes that the forward was wearing Skechers Razor boots during the warm-up at St James’ Park, strongly hinting that he is poised to ditch Nike for a new endorsement deal with the rising sportswear brand.

Garnacho officially signed a deal with Nike in April 2022, following in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the time, Garnacho was still primarily featuring in the youth set-up but he had racked up a few training sessions with the first team.

Now, he is an established member of the Red Devils’ senior side but speculation over his future at Old Trafford remains rife as the summer transfer window nears.

There have been claims that United could be tempted to cash in on the 20-year-old. His sale is especially appealing because as a homegrown star, it would go down as “pure profit” on the club’s books.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

