Roy Keane slams Altay Bayindir for lacking “common sense” after “basic” error in loss to Newcastle



Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir came under criticism from club legend Roy Keane after making a costly mistake in Sunday’s defeat to Newcastle.

United fell to a heavy 4-1 loss at St James’ Park to drop down to 14th place in the Premier League table.

With Andre Onana dropped after his mistake-strewn display in the 2-2 Europa League quarter-final clash with Lyon, Bayindir received the nod to start between the sticks but he failed to grab the opportunity.

The Turkey international conceded four goals from six shots on target. He was at fault for Newcastle’s goal, as his chipped pass was intercepted by Joelinton before Bruno Guimaraes finished it off.

In his post-match press conference, Ruben Amorim declined to confirm whether he would continue with Bayindir for Thursday’s return leg against Lyon or opt to recall Onana.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane was far from impressed with Bayindir, accusing the shot-stopper of lacking “common sense.”

Keane said, “Of course (he was at fault). You go back to the decision-making. I’m not even sure what the big benefit (would be, making that pass). It’s too risky.”

“It’s absolutely too risky. There’s players around you. At the highest level, it’s about your decision making.”

The Irishman continued, “I’m quick to defend goalkeepers when they first come into the team because I think it does take five, six, seven games to get up to speed with the shot. But that basic mistake there, I can’t understand it.”

“This is big boy stuff. You’re up at Newcastle, Newcastle are flying, you do your own homework on who they’re playing and when they’re pressing you. If you’re going to go long, make sure you go too far, so then at least it’s up the pitch.”

“But if you lose it there, someone is through on goal on top of you. That’s just common sense.”

United signed Bayindir in 2023 for £4.3million from Fenerbahce and before Sunday, all his appearances for United came in cup competitions.

