Video: Amad back to training on the grass as he steps up his return from injury



Manchester United have been handed a huge Amad injury boost this afternoon, after Sunday’s humiliating loss at the hands of Newcastle.

United were beaten 4-1 at St James’ Park – a result that saw Ruben Amorim’s men drop down to 14th place in the Premier League standings.

Following their latest disappointing result, United can no longer match their previous lowest-ever points tally of 58.

But, it’s not all doom and gloom as some good news has now come out of Carrington and it involves Amad.

Last week, the club revealed that the Ivorian was training in the gym and stepping up his recovery after being sidelined for several weeks with an ankle injury.

Now, the player himself has confirmed that he is back in training on the grass, as he closes in on a sensational return to action.

Amad posted a video on his Instagram account of him running across the turf at United’s training complex.

The 22-year-old hasn’t lined up for the Red Devils since February. It was initially thought that he would be out for the remainder of the season but a more positive medical update was issued by Ruben Amorim, who relayed that he expected the forward to be back for the final fixtures.

While he is now training on the grass, it may still take some time before Amad is able to take part in full contact training.

Although United’s Premier League season is a write-off, Amad could return to have an impact on the club’s Europa League journey.

United welcome Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday for the return leg of their quarter-final tie. The score currently stands at 2-2 from the first leg at the Groupama Stadium.

The contest will kick off at 20:00 BST.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

