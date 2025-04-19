Bruno Fernandes sealed his place in Mancheser United history with extra time goal vs. Olympique Lyonnais



Manchester United reached a historic milestone in their epic comeback victory against Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday evening.

United had a comfortable two-goal lead at half-time courtesy of Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot. But, the advantage was wiped away as Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico scored to force the game into extra time.

Lyon were reduced to 10 men after Tolisso was sent off for a second bookable offence but this didn’t deter them, as they went on to score two more goals and take control of the tie. It appeared like United were headed for a humiliating Europa League exit but something magical happened at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes struck from the penalty spot in the 114th minute to give United a glimmer of hope. Kobbie Mainoo then found the back of the net in the 120th minute to make it 4-4 of the night and 6-6 on aggregate.

With a penalty shootout looming, Harry Maguire rose highest to head in a brilliant Casemiro cross to complete the turnaround and send United through to the last four, where they will take on La Liga outfit Athletic Club.

And Fernandes’ goal was the 5,000th scored by United at Old Trafford since first moving into the iconic grounds 115 years ago.

Fernandes is the highest-scoring active player in the current squad, with 52 goals at the Theatre of Dreams. His goal against Lyon marked his 96th for United in 282 appearances so far.

Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, has 79 Old Trafford goals to his name.

Only three United legends have managed a century of goals at Old Trafford – Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and Wayne Rooney.

Sir Bobby scored 138 home goals while both Law and Rooney each managed 135 strikes.

Four players narrowly missed the century milestone at United: Joe Spence with 98 goals, Mark Hughes with 97, Dennis Viollet with 96, and George Best with 95.

Ruben Amorim’s men are back in action on Sunday when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

