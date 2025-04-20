Christian Eriksen praises Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson despite defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Christian Eriksen singled out two young Manchester United defenders for praise despite a disappointing result against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

Wolves beat United 1-0 thanks to an unstoppable Pablo Sarabia free-kick, but Ruben Amorim’s heavily rotated backline otherwise held firm and looked assured despite its tender years.

Speaking to MUTV after the match, Eriksen praised 18-year-old Harry Amass and 20-year-old debutant Tyler Fredricson. He said: “I’m happy for both of them. Obviously Harry has played a few games, but Tyler was making his debut today.

“He’s trained with us a few times and performed today. He’s a bright kid. They’re both really working hard and earning their chance in the team.

“And I think they can both be very proud of what they’ve achieved today. I think they both looked very comfortable and playing with them was good fun.

“I hope they enjoyed it and keep the memory, apart from the loss. But for their own development, they should be very proud.”

Both players performed admirably, with Fredricson in particular dazzling on his Man United debut.

It was a match which really should have gone United’s way, with the Red Devils dominating possession and creating chances but the lack of end product was their undoing yet again.

Eriksen reflected that the game was “football in a nutshell” adding that “sometimes you have a good game but don’t score many goals.”

He continued: “Obviously you always have a chance to take the lead and the win, and unfortunately they did that today.

“We had our chances today, no matter whether we played Thursday or not, and had enough energy to win. In the end, it was just small details, and we weren’t good enough in the last end.”

It was a golden opportunity to kick on from the life-affirming Europa League turnaround at Old Trafford on Thursday night, but United let the chance slip through their fingers.

They still sit 14th in the table, but Wolves today drew level on points and show no signs of slowing down after securing their fifth successive league win.

Featured image Burak Kara via Getty Images

