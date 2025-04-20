Confirmed Man United XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Tyler Fredricson starts

Ruben Amorim has fulfilled his promise to play youngsters in the Premier League as he reshuffles his pack for this afternoon’s visit from Wolves.

Tyler Fredricson makes his debut in the back three, alongside Victor Lindelof and Noussair Mazraoui. Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire are rested.

Andre Onana is in goal.

Diogo Dalot finally gets a rest, with Harry Amass and Patrick Dorgu the wing backs.

The central midfield pair are Manu Ugarte and either Christian Eriksen or Kobbie Mainoo, with the other of those two playing in the front three.

Also up front are Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

Bruno Fernandes is on the bench after Amorim admitted even he was “tired” after the 120 minute-goal fest against Lyon on Thursday.

Still not getting starts are Mason Mount and Luke Shaw, with the latter not even on the bench. Jonny Evans does makes the bench on his comeback from injury.

The full list of substitutes are: Altay Bayindir, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Evans, Yoro, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes and Obi.

There was great expectation that more youngsters would be included in the squad, but Fredricson, Amass and Obi ultimately are the only three to make the final cut.

While there is little left to fight for in the Premier League, every position will earn United a couple of million more prize money and a good performance from the team will help to boost confidence.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 2pm.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

