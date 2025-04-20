Four things we learnt as Man United fall to unlucky 0-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Andre Onana started in nets after being dropped last week against Newcastle United. Patrick Dorgu started on the right with Harry Amass coming into the team at left wing back.

The big news of the game was that Tyler Fredricson made his first team debut alongside Victor Lindelof and Noussair Mazraoui in a much-changed defence.

Manuel Ugarte partnered Christian Eriksen in midfield with Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo ahead in the number 10 positions. Rasmus Hojlund was named up top again in the absence of Joshua Zirkzee.

Here are four things we learnt from the match.

Academy kids shine

Ruben Amorim mentioned after the Europa League contest on Thursday that the kids would be needed to play in the Premier League to allow rest time to prepare for the semi-finals against Athletic Club.

Both Amass and Fredricson were given their chances down the left hand side and the two youngsters put in very accomplished performances. Neither player looked out of place and certainly did their chances of nailing down a squad place no harm at all.

With a back three, the youthful profile of defenders and tendency of United players to pick up injury, Fredricson will fancy his chances of breaking into the squad if he continues to impress.

He looked assured on the ball and dealt with all that was asked of him, even making a crucial contribution to break up a dangerous looking Wolves counter in the first half.

Amass also backed up a good showing last week and midweek with a solid performance. He even got up the pitch to deliver a couple of threatening first time deliveries into the box. He had the crowd on their feet when he made two crunching tackles in succession to win back the ball early in the second half. With Diogo Dalot needing rest time, he will also believe he can play a lot of football before the season is out.

Ugarte slowly returning to his best form

The Uruguayan seemed to hit a wall for a while a couple of months ago when his performances dropped off substantially. Nonetheless, he scored a crucial goal on Thursday night and impressed in an energetic showing.

Ugarte continued his positive play this afternoon, demonstrating some nice touches and produced some long, raking passes to pick out a United winger. As usual, he was combative in the centre of the park and did a good job covering for his midfield partner Eriksen, who often struggles to get up and down the pitch these days.

United fans will certainly hope that Ugarte has indeed returned to his best form for the final stretch of the season.

Rasmus Hojlund continues to disappoint

The Dane produced another largely invisible display versus Wolves in a season of disappointment. As usual, he failed to hold the ball up and played very few passes to link up with teammates.

Hojlund did have one moment of brilliance where he turned the visitors’ defender inside out and ran towards the Stretford End. The move broke down however when he selfishly held onto the ball and instead of passing to an unmarked Dorgu at the back post, he lost possession trying to create space for his own shot.

Whilst his desperation for a goal is understandable, he will not win over many fans playing like he did today.

With Zirkzee’s injury ruling him out for the rest of the season, Hojlund will need to play a big part in the last month of the campaign. Nonetheless, with poor performance following poor performance, it is becoming harder to understand why Chido Obi does not get the chance to make the number nine spot his own.

United once again struggle to take advantage while controlling a game

The Red Devils played quite well in parts and had gained the upper hand in the second half. In a game of few chances, they had the better ones, especially when Bruno Fernandes spectacularly fired wide from close range in the second half.

United, as so often happens, failed to score and Wolves took the lead through an outstanding Pablo Sarabia free kick after 77 minutes.

Amorim has much to do over the summer but one thing he must find an answer to urgently is how the team continuously fails to punish teams when on top.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

