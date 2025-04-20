Harry Amass impresses once again despite Manchester United’s defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers



After the highs of Thursday, Manchester United crashed back down to Earth on Sunday as Wolverhampton Wanderers completed the Premier League double over Ruben Amorim’s side, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The head coach put out a much-changed side after revealing that the club’s focus will now be on the Europa League instead of the English top-flight and it showed in the performance levels.

The senior stars were all at sixes and sevens, lacking any real urgency while it was left to the Academy youngsters to provide thrust to the team’s attack.

One such player who impressed on the day was Harry Amass, who started at left wingback with Luke Shaw afforded a rest after his exertions in midweek.

Amass impressive with the ball

And the 18-year-old was impressive with the ball at his feet, having 71 touches while completing 42 passes out of 47 attempted to register an impressive 89 per cent passing accuracy.

Harry Amass’ game by numbers vs. Wolves: 89% pass accuracy

13 duels contested

9 duels won

7 ball recoveries

4 passes into the final third

3 clearances

3 fouls won

3 tackles attempted

2 tackles won That tackle which lead to Højlund’s chance… 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/Z4ysgXbv43 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 20, 2025

He also completed four passes into the final third with one of them being a key pass (all stats via sofascore).

The former Watford starlet was not shy to send crosses into the box but the lack of anticipation from Rasmus Hojlund meant none of his three balls into the box found its intended mark.

Aggressive defending

The England U18 international completed a 100 per cent of his dribbles and he looked dangerous whenever he stepped forward with the ball, winning three fouls in the process.

Amass was equally aggressive with his defending, as he made three clearances while winning two tackles.

In total, he won nine duels and made seven ball recoveries.

This was his second consecutive start in the Premier League and Amorim will have been pleased with what he has seen.

“Tyler [Fredricson] played really well, also [Harry] Amass played really well and they deserve better. We were the better team, we played well and created chances but then again, one opportunity for the opponent at the end and they scored.”

More minutes in both the league and Europa League are guaranteed to come in the weeks to come.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

