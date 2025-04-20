Ruben Amorim blasts his Manchester United stars’ wasteful finishing after drab loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers



Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has slammed his side’s poor finishing after they fell to a 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.

Pablo Sarabia came on in the second half and placed a 20-yard free-kick to the left of André Onana, Christian Eriksen having committed the foul for the dead ball.

That was all the visitors needed to clinch all three points and hand United their 15th loss of the campaign.

This is the first time the Red Devils have suffered 15 defeats in a single Premier League season. United are guaranteed to finish 2024/25 with their worst-ever points total in a top-flight campaign.

This latest disappointing result has left United in 14th place in the table, level on points with Wolves but just above them on goal difference.

United had numerous chances to put the game to bed but they couldn’t hit the target. Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount all had sights of goal but couldn’t direct the ball into the back of the net.

Amorim spoke to Sky Sports [via BBC] after the final whistle and said, “We suffered a goal with their [Wolves’] only shot to the goal. They scored a goal and we lose the game. It will be like this, ups and downs and let’s finish the season.”

He said about the performances of Tyler Fredricson and academy teammate Harry Amass, “I think they played really well. We need to score goals so that the kids have better memories.”

Amorim added, “These days are really disappointing. We were better than the opponents but if you don’t score goals, you don’t win games.”

The Portuguese coach also spoke to BBC Match of the Day and remarked, “We didn’t score our opportunities. That’s it. We need to score goals.”

Asked about Hojlund and whether the Dane needs support, Amorim answered, “We need to continue to work but it is not just Rasmus, the whole team missed a lot of opportunities.”

On whether it is one step forward and two steps back for United, Amorim pointed out, “This season is going to end like this so we need to take the positives and work on what we need to improve. They will have one chance.”

“We have to look at everything, our squad, what we have to do in the market. We will see. We talk every day about next season and with time we will get what we need to improve the team.”

United are back in action in a week’s time when they go away to Bournemouth.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

