Man United “inching closer to agreement” with Wolverhampton Wandererers star Matheus Cunha



Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of reaching an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha over a sensational summer deal.

United are expected to dip into the market in search of attacking reinforcements to address their ongoing struggles in front of goal this season. The team’s main attacking options – Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Joshua Zirkzee – have struggled to deliver consistently throughout the season, highlighting the need for fresh alternatives.

That’s where Cunha enters the picture. The Wolves man has had an outstanding season, despite his team spending most of the campaign battling relegation.

He has struck an impressive 14 goals and provided an additional four assists in 28 Premier League games. In 31 matches across all competitions, Cunha has notched 16 goals.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United view Cunha as a perfect fit for one of the two No 10 positions behind the main striker. The Brazilian is also believed to favour a switch to Old Trafford ahead of any other potential transfer destinations.

As United slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday, Cunha left a trail of subtle hints that strongly suggested he wants to join the 20-time English champions.

Now, the Daily Mail reveal that United are “inching close to an agreement” with the 25-year-old.

Simon Jones adds, “United will still need to activate the Brazilian’s £62.5million release clause but are hopeful of having terms in place by next month while they still have headroom under Profit and Sustainability Rules.”

It’s understood Newcastle are United’s main competitors in the race to land Cunha but the player has “been swayed by the prospect of playing a pivotal role” under Amorim.

But he is not the only attacker United are looking at.

The Mail note that the Red Devils have “also held discussions” over Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) and Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth).

United are back in action on Sunday when they go away to Bournemouth.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

