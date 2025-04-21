Victor Lindelof’s wife confirms shocking reason why Man United star had to leave Old Trafford at half-time vs. Olympique Lyonnais



Victor Lindelof’s wife, Maja, has confirmed why the Manchester United defender was forced to leave Old Trafford urgently during his side’s comeback victory over Olympique Lyonnais.

Lindelof was named on the bench against the French side and looked set to come on at half-time but the change never happened, as he stormed out of Old Trafford.

He wasn’t the only one – Noussair Mazraoui started the game but was taken off and also had to leave the stadium. Luke Shaw replaced Mazraoui.

Ruben Amorim explained that the pair left because of family reasons but everything had been sorted. Amorim did not specify the nature of these issues.

Lindelof was back in the squad for Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it’s now been revealed why he had to make a swift exit against Lyon.

The player’s wife Maja told Expressen, “An hour before the [Lyon] game started, our babysitter called and said they were in an ambulance on the way to hospital.”

“My youngest son Francis had split his entire head open. He had been chasing his big brother Ted Louie at home, and fallen into our glass staircase.”

“His forehead was in two parts. He was in hospital both Thursday and Friday. He had to have plastic surgery to put his forehead back together. He was put under anaesthetic.”

She continued, “It is the first time I have experienced something like this happening with one of my children. It was incredibly unpleasant, and not something I want to experience again. The operation went well, and Francis is back on track. He is a Viking, and back to normal. Everyone was so worried, but he continues his life as if nothing has happened.”

“The doctors say he will have a big scar on his forehead. But never mind – I’m just happy that it went so well.”

The Lindelöfs, who tied the knot in May 2018, are expecting their third child later this year.

Meanwhile, United are back in action on Sunday when they go to the Vitality to face Bournemouth.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

