INEOS in advanced talks with Luis Campos for the vacant sporting director position at Manchester United

by Ayantan Chowdhury


Manchester United could be about to confirm the arrival of Luis Campos as the new sporting director after the Portuguese failed to agree a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

The update comes from Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri who has claimed advanced talks have started between United and Campos, and an agreement can be reached soon.

“Luis Campos’ future is about to take a decisive turn! In the absence of an agreement for his extension with PSG , the Portuguese sports advisor is in advanced negotiations with a “big” European club whose identity will soon be revealed.

“And the European club is… Manchester United! Advanced talks underway between Luis Campos and the Red Devils,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

PSG coach wanted to keep him

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has been pushing the club to try and keep hold of Campos but he increasingly looks likely to be on the way out. His contract ends this summer.

The Portuguese has been credited with changing the Parisian giants’ outlook from only signing big-name stars to now focussing on players with potential.

This change has reaped dividends with PSG just a step away from the Champions League final.

United had decided to sack Dan Ashworth after only five months in the job despite spending big money on acquiring his signature from Newcastle while also waiting a long time for him.

Insane track record

Initially there were reports that INEOS would restructure their hierarchy, thereby increasing Jason Wilcox’s remit but the hunt for a sporting director had been going on in the background.

Links with Campos had emerged earlier as well with Arsenal also looking at him at one point.

Campos is known for discovering young players who have since gone on to become world-beaters with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe, Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen being just a few of them.

Hopefully, this report turns out to be true and United can get their man in before the summer window. INEOS will hope he can subsequently work his magic at Old Trafford and help the Red Devils return to the top of the English football pyramid.

