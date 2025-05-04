Manchester United pick their youngest-ever Premier League starting XI vs Brentford as Chido Obi becomes youngest-ever league debutant



Manchester United displayed trademark comeback spirit in their Premier League game against Brentford but eventually ran out of time and ended up losing 3-4 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim made wholesale changes from the team that thrashed Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday and created a record in the process.

The head coach handed Chido Obi his first start while Tyler Fredricson made the starting XI after impressing coaches. Harry Amass also got the nod on the left wing after impressing in his last two starts.

Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu and Alejandro Garnacho were the only players who were retained in the lineup from Thursday’s game.

Youngest XI

And as pointed out by Opta, it was the youngest side put out by the Red Devils in Premier League history with an average age of 22y 270d.

As Opta later pointed out, it was the third-youngest selection in the Premier League, with Middlesbrough’s team against Fulham in May 2006 (20 years 181 days) the current record holders.

Arsenal are second with their line-up against Portsmouth back in May 2009 (22 years 237 days).

The other record broken on the day was Chido Obi now becoming the youngest United debutant in the Premier League at the age of 17 years and 156 days.

Youngest United starter

The previous record was held by Mason Greenwood, who made his first start for the club at the age of 17 years and 223 days.

United’s young backline was bullied at times but the team never gave up and came close to pulling off another miracle, only to fall short right at the end.

The goals for Garnacho and Amad should give the team confidence ahead of their main test against Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final second leg.

The team already has a three-goal advantage and have one foot in the final already even though senior stars have urged for caution and the need to remain humble.

