“Beyond me”: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scratches his head over Man United’s decision to sell Scott McTominay



Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has openly expressed disbelief at the club’s decision to sell Scott McTominay last summer.

Solskjaer, now in charge of Turkish outfit Besiktas, spent almost three years in the Old Trafford dugout before he left in December 2021.

The former United forward experienced both highs and lows during his time at the club, but a significant decline in results and performances after his permanent appointment, following an extremely promising interim spell, ultimately led to his dismissal.

He has since been following his beloved Red Devils from a distance, and in an interview with BBC, he expressed his disappointment over the club’s decision to offload McTominay, who was one of the players he strongly relied on during his managerial tenure.

Solskjaer said, “Scott [McTominay] and Fred together, they were lads you would put your hat on every day to give 100%. How you can sell Scott is beyond me.”

McTominay moved to Napoli in a deal worth around £25m and has been one of the Partenopei’s most instrumental players in their charge for a Serie A title.

The Scotland international has notched an impressive 11 goals and four assists in 31 top-flight games this term.

Meanwhile, United have had an immensely challenging Premier League campaign that currently has them languishing in 15th place and yet to reach 40 points.

Solskjaer admitted that it has been hard watching the team.

“Man United is my family and will always be part of me. In football, you don’t feel sorry for anyone because we are privileged, absolutely 100% privileged to be able to work in clubs like this.”

“But for me, it is hard to watch because it is your family that is struggling. It is never easy at the weekend when you look at the table.”

The Norwegian revealed that he has kept in touch with only three of his former United players -Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof.

“For me, Harry [Maguire] has always been a leader and a fighter. I was never in doubt when I signed him and he walked in the door he would be captain for us.”

“There is another captain there in Bruno. The two of them are top human beings. I was so happy for them last night. Those two and Victor are probably the only ones still at the club that I have heard from since I left. You want the best for them.”

It was, of course, Solskjaer who appointed Maguire as captain in 2020 following Ashley Young’s departure.

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