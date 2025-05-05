Man United exploring a deal for Bryan Mbeumo in addition to Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are “ready to join the race” to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo in addition to their pursuit of Matheus Cunha as the club seeks to overhaul Ruben Amorim’s misfiring forward line, according to a report.

The Telegraph reveals the Red Devils are exploring a deal for Mbeumo, 25, with the Cameroonian international “high on the list” of targets this summer.

Mbeumo starred in Brentford’s 4-3 win over United this afternoon, grabbing an assist against a heavily rotated side by Amorim, who has both eyes firmly on the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club next week.

Brentford are believed to value Mbeumo, who has returned an impressive 18 goals and seven assists this season, at the £60 million mark – a similar price to the release clause United will need to pay Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Cunha.

The financial situation at Old Trafford had been thought to be a precarious one this summer, owing to the acute pressure of the Premier League’s profits and sustainability rules (PSR). As such, an expensive pursuit of a Premier League proven goal-scorer in the mould of Cunha and Mbeumo had appeared to be a case of one or the other.

But The Telegraph reports United’s interest in both players are “independent” of each other, suggesting the Reds will look to complete both deals in what would prove a radical improvement of the club’s attack.

Cunha, also 25, performs best as a left-sided number ten with the Brazilian international thriving for Wolves in the exact same 3-4-2-1 system Amorim is attempting to implement at Old Trafford.

Mbeumo operates on the opposite side, having played as a right winger or a right wing-back for Brentford in recent years. This positional versatility will be attractive to Amorim given Amad – United’s most effective attacker, outside of Bruno Fernandes – is also capable of being deployed in either role.

The Telegraph describes Mbeumo as “one of the best wide forwards in the Premier League” with the Cameroonian at the perfect stage of his career to take the next step to a big club, as is Cunha.

United have scored a paltry 40 goals in the league this season with the club’s senior forward partnership of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee combining for just seven strikes. By comparison, Cunha and Mbeumo have totalled 33 goals between them.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has revealed the Bees are open to the sale of their versatile forward but only for the “right price” – around £60 million – with a number of teams in England joining United in the race for Mbeumo, including Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils will be hoping to fend off interest from their domestic rivals to secure a transformational double swoop this summer.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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