Man United given further boost ahead of crucial semi-final second leg versus Athletic Club

Manchester United should not have any players suspended for the Europa League final after the second leg of their semi-final against Athletic Club on Thursday.

Last week, the Red Devils put in their best showing of the season by securing a 3-0 win away in Spain.

The result has put them in the driving seat ahead of the massive second leg at Old Trafford.

During the game last Thursday, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro and Alejandro Garnacho all picked up yellow cards.

Nonetheless, due to changes in the rules over suspensions at the semi-final stage, even if the trio were to be booked at Old Trafford, they would still be in no danger of missing the final.

The Manchester Evening News reports “in the first half of the tournament, players who picked up three yellow cards also earned a one-match ban.”

“This threshold lasted until the conclusion of the quarter-final stage, meaning that they did not roll over through the semi-final and into the final.”

UEFA’s rules mean that no United player is at risk of missing the potential final due to yellow cards picked up at San Mames.

Nonetheless, Ruben Amorim’s side could still face a suspension if a player were to be sent off during the match at Old Trafford.

A straight red card or two yellows would be sufficient to stop a player facing Bodo/Glimt or Tottenham Hotspur in the final, should United progress.

The Red Devils have seen in ties against Real Sociedad, Olympique Lyonnais and Athletic Club how a red card can change a match and they will be entirely focused on not making the same mistakes as their opponents have done in the latter stages of the competition.

Moreover, with injuries piling up, Ruben Amorim’s side can ill afford to lose any more potential options for a potential European final.

Featured image Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

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