Player Ratings: Manchester United U21 4-1 West Ham United U21



Manchester United U21s came back from a goal down to to dispatch West Ham United 4-1 with a strong second half showing in the semi-finals of the Premier League 2 play-offs.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Elyh Harrison – 7.5 – Made a couple of easy saves by his standards but was most impressive with the ball at his feet, spraying some very difficult passes with great accuracy. He was the most exciting part of a dull first half.

Habeeb Ogunneye – 7 – One of the only players who played the first half with any sort of intensity, he regularly looked to drive the play forward down the right wing and was rock solid defensively.

Louis Jackson – 6.5 – Like many in the side, he slowed down the play too often but when he did release the ball, he produced some very good raking balls into the channels. Could have been a bit more aggressive in the challenge on a couple of occasions but defended well for the most part.

Godwill Kukonki – 6 – Started very poorly with a cheap giveaway and then a few more wayward passes. Was one of the chief culprits for United’s lacklustre play in the first half with his need to slow the play down to a walking pace constantly. Improved in the second half to play the ball a bit quicker and wasn’t troubled much defensively.

Sam Murray – 7.5 – Initially did well coming inside to support the midfield which allowed United to dominate possession but he really excelled when he had the courage to go on a lung busting run down the left wing. One of which led to him scoring his first goal of the season after winning the ball in United’s half and charging forward over 50 yards.

Jacob Devaney – 6.5 – Spread the ball well at the base of midfield but picked up a cheap yellow card which prevented him from jumping into many challenges.

Tyler Fletcher – 7 – A fantastic second half made up for a very bad mistake for West Ham’s goal when he coughed up possession on the edge of the box. He provided two assists, moved the ball out of midfield quickly which didn’t allow West Ham time to settle after forcing turnovers which he mopped up excellently. A great performance and did not let his head go down after the mistake.

James Scanlon – 6.5 – Took his goal very well to get United back into the match but just drifts through matches far too often when played on the right wing.

Sekou Kone – 6 – A mixed performance, he showed the evident skill he possesses with some quick feet in tight areas but the moments were fleeting. Deployed in a more advanced midfield role, he looked uncomfortable for the most part and was unable to get involved as much as you would want. He particularly struggled with taking the ball on the turn, often opting to play it backwards after a heavy touch.

Sam Mather – 7 – He was sloppy in the first half but came alive in the second half where he looked a constant threat. He is always a danger when he can cut inside onto his right foot with either a shot or a disguised through ball. Finished with a late goal for his efforts.

Ethan Wheatley – 7.5 – A well-rounded display up top with some very good hold-up play which was capped off by an exceptional goal that was hit was such venom that the keeper had no chance.

Substitutes

Tommy Rowe – 6 – Offered a steady head in midfield and did well mopping up loose balls and keeping possession.

Gabriele Biancheri – N/A – Provided an assist despite only playing in the final five minutes and linked well with Mather.

Jack Fletcher – N/A – Only came on in stoppage time but was just good to see him back from injury.

