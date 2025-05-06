Everton “prepared to do everything they can” to beat Man United to Liam Delap’s signature

Everton have ramped up their pursuit of Liam Delap in an effort to fend off interest from Manchester United who are described as “favourites at the moment” to win the race for the 22-year-old forward.

Delap has enjoyed a breakout year for Ipswich Town as the striker has scored 12 goals and provided 2 assists in the Premier League, demonstrating a well-rounded skillset in the mould of an old school number nine and the confidence to lead the line.

While these may appear modest returns for a striker, the fact Delap has produced 14 returns playing for a side destined for the relegation – with the Tractor Boys having only scored 35 in total in the league – explains why the forward is being tracked by half of England’s top division.

Delap’s contract at Portman Road contains a £30 million release clause now that Ipswich have been relegated, making him a surprisingly affordable target amidst a paucity of viable options up front in the summer transfer window.

United have endured a similar issue with goals to Ipswich this season with the Red Devils having only scored seven more times than a relegated side. They are firmly on track for their worst attacking output in Premier League history; indeed, the worst campaign in general in England’s top division.

The senior striker partnership of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have combined for just seven goals between them; five less than Delap has managed on his own playing for Ipswich, by comparison.

A new number nine is considered essential by Old Trafford executives with Delap emerging as the club’s primary target this summer, due to his favourable release clause and Premier League experience.

However, Chelsea and Newcastle are also strongly linked with the 22-year-old with both of United’s rivals likely to be able to offer European football as a gambit in negotiations based on their league positions.

Amorim’ side, currently languished in 15th in the table, retain the possibility of Champions League qualification through the Europa League, with the competition offering United the last opportunity to salvage success in an otherwise dismal campaign.

But it is not one of England’s ‘big’ clubs who are currently leading the charge to capture Delap, according to industry expert Mick Brown. Rather, the former United head scout reveals, it is Everton who are “intensifying” their pursuit of the striker and are willing to do “everything they can” to win the race.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown states the Red Devils are the current “favourites” for Delap but maintains the 22-year-old could opt for a switch to the Toffees after David Moyes publicly declared his interest last month.

“Man United are the favourites at the moment on the grounds that he knows he will get game time because of their issues up front. But I can see him going to Everton for the same reasons – he’d be a landmark signing for them.

“Those would both be very good options for him. Everton know they’re not going to be the front-runners for him because of the other teams involved. But they’re speaking to him and his representatives and they’ll be doing everything they can to convince him that they are the right move for him.

“[Delap] would be a more important player at Everton that he would at a club like United or Chelsea. He’s a very honest, hard-working player who has plenty of ability, he’s not afraid to be physical and knock people over, and there’s more to come from him.

“So it’s clear why he’s a target for a lot of these clubs, and it would make him a great fit for Moysey.”

European football will prove crucial in Delap’s decision this summer, as well as the wage packet associated with a ‘big’ club, which means Everton are likely to miss out on the talented striker. But if United prove unsuccessful in their Europa League campaign, the Reds could join the Toffees at the back of the queue for the 22-year-old.

Featured image Stephen Pond via Getty Images

