Jose Mourinho “turned down” approach from Leeds United, claims Richard Keys

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was offered the chance to take over at Leeds United but “turned down” the opportunity, claims Richard Keys.

Leeds were confirmed as champions of the Championship last weekend with their 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle meaning they finished level on 100 points with Burnley, but with a much better goal-difference than Scott Parker’s side.

It marks a triumphant return to the Premier League for the Yorkshire club who scored 95 goals and only lost four league games all season.

However, this successful campaign did not assuage doubts that manager Daniel Farke would be replaced this summer with the German’s previous record in the Premier League offering potential concerns over Leeds’ hopes of survival next season.

And beIN Sports presenter Keys reveals Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe even went as far as offering the coaching role at Elland Road to Mourinho “before backing Daniel Farke publicly.”

Keys states in a blog post (as relayed by Give Me Sport), “What [Marathe is] not saying is he started the speculation by offering Farke’s job to Jose Mourinho. I know that for a fact. It was Mourinho who actually ended the speculation by turning the offer down.

“Sadly Marathe couldn’t convince Mourinho that Leeds won’t be fighting a relegation battle next season. That’s not something the Special One wants. Perhaps he’s right. Perhaps he agrees with Wenger, but it’s a pity.”

It would have been a blockbuster return to the Premier League for the Special One at one of United’s bitter rivals after his time as manager at Old Trafford.

Since departing the Red Devils in 2018, Mourinho has gone on to manager Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma and – his current side – Fenerbahce, who United played earlier in the season.

Controversy has followed the 62-year-old coach throughout his career and an explosive switch to Elland Road would have been on brand for a manager who cannot help but crave the spotlight.

Mourinho has also been linked with the manager’s role at Ibrox as Rangers search for a new coach for next season with Barry Ferguson acting as interim manager at present.

