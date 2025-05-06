Three Man United Women stars named in WSL Team of the Season

Manchester United Women trio Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Maya Le Tissier and Grace Clinton have all been named in the Barclays WSL Team of the Season.

The Red Devils have had an excellent season and secured qualification to the Champions League next year after a 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

Things could get even better for Marc Skinner’s side as a win on Saturday against Arsenal could see them finish the season in second place.

What’s more, they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Sunday 18th May, looking to win their second final on the bounce.

The official club website has reported that three of their stars have been named in the best eleven of the Women’s Super League season.

Goalkeeper Tullis-Joyce had massive shoes to fill when Mary Earps left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but United have barely missed her.

The American has been in supreme form, only conceding 12 goals in 21 league matches and keeping an incredible 18 clean sheets in 26 matches in all competitions.

Her fine form has also been rewarded on the international stage as she picked up her first cap for the United States national team earlier in the spring. She has also recently signed a new long term deal with the club.

United’s 23 year old captain Le Tissier has also been named in the best eleven.

She has been a talisman at the heart of the United defence and she has shown fantastic leadership for someone so young.

The club’s website claims her inclusion in the team is “no surprise given her defensive talents, with last-ditch tackles, remarkable ball-carrying and effortless interceptions all brilliant facets of her game.”

The England international may also even lift her first trophy as captain if United can overcome Chelsea in just under two weeks.

The final position goes to Grace Clinton who has been outstanding after her loan to Tottenham Hotspur last season.

She has been clinical in front of goal, scoring nine goals in all competitions. Clinton has also become a crucial first team member for the England national team.

The midfielder scored United’s first effort at Old Trafford on Sunday and also fired in one of the goals of the season against Aston Villa when she volleyed in from almost the half-way line in March.

Thankfully, the 22 year old has also recently signed a new deal that will keep her at the club until at least next year.

