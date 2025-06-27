Cristiano Ronaldo signs new two-year deal at Al Nassr

Former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a stunning new deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo spent a total of seven years over two spells at Old Trafford from 2003-2009 and 2021-2022.

He left United in acrimonious circumstances in November 2022 after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised numerous facets of the club.

He soon signed for Al Nassr and he has played 111 games, scoring 99 goals in the process.

There were rumours that he was about to leave the Saudi club but he has since put pen to paper on a new deal.

Al Nassr have since announced that the United legend has agreed a new two-year contract which will run until 2027.

The club posted an official video of Ronaldo on a beach announcing “Al Nassr forever” to mark his new deal.

They also posted the comment, “the story continues with Al-Nassr’s historic leader.”

القصـة تستمـر مع قائد النصر التاريخي …#النصر_إلى_الابد 💛 pic.twitter.com/NAVRJTvLEn — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) June 26, 2025

The deal is reportedly “the most lucrative in sporting history” and is worth a basic £492 million over the duration of the contract.

He will allegedly enjoy a mind-boggling basic salary of £488,000-a-day.

What’s more, he will receive a £24.5 million signing bonus – which will increase to £38 million if he triggers the second year of his contract.

Ronaldo has also reportedly been given a 15% ownership stake in the Saudi club.

In addition, “he will have 16 people working full-time – three drivers, four housekeepers, two chefs, three gardeners and four security people”, which will all be paid for by Al Nassr.

Posting on his personal X account, Ronaldo claimed “a new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”

A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together. 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/JRwwjEcSZR — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 26, 2025

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