Juventus confident of signing Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho

Juventus are confident of winning the race for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, as per reports.

Chelsea’s failure to find an agreement with Sancho over a permanent transfer and their subsequent decision to send him back to Old Trafford has given INEOS a major headache.

Sancho is one of the highest-paid players at United but Ruben Amorim has no plans to reintegrate him into the first-team squad.

Now, the club’s hierarchy are looking to find a club willing to sign the Englishman and pay them a reasonable transfer fee for his services.

Chelsea were obligated to sign him permanently for £25 million but they instead paid a £5m penalty fee to get out of the agreement.

At the moment, Fenerbahce and Juventus have emerged as his strongest suitors, and a report in Italy suggests the Old Lady are in the driving seat for his signature.

According to journalist Giovanni Albanese (via juvefc.com), the Turkish outfit have “taken a step back” as they feel United are nearing an agreement with Juve for Sancho.

The 25-year-old has “approved” of a move to Turin but his wages remain a huge obstacle. He is currently on a €10m a year salary.

However, the Serie A giants continue to work tirelessly to sign Sancho and are understood to be looking to sell Nicolás González to fund their pursuit.

There’s a feeling of confidence at Juventus due to Sancho’s desire to join their project as well as United’s willingness to find a compromise over his fee.

United are also keen on adding new attackers to their ranks, having held talks to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Amorim is also reported to be interested in AC Milan’s Rafael Leao but any possible move may rely on United offloading the likes of Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Feature image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

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