Serie A star Rafael Leao becomes Manchester United’s new “primary target”

Manchester United are considering making an offer for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, as per reports.

United have been trying to find an agreement with Brentford over the signing of Bryan Mbeumo since early June. Despite the Cameroon international’s desire to play for the Red Devils, the Bees have shown reluctance to part ways with their talisman.

On Friday, it emerged that Brentford have turned down United’s improved bid worth £55 million plus £7.5m in add-ons.

Ineos plan to remain disciplined and avoid overpaying for players in the market. As such, it will be interesting to see their reaction to Brentford’s latest decision.

According to CaughtOffside, United are determined to sign a new wide attacker and have made Leao their “primary target”.

With Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho all expected to depart Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim is keen to reshape his attack.

The 26-year-old Portugal international has a £149.50 million release clause in his Milan contract which runs until 2028. However, it is believed that the Rossoneri may consider offers in the region of £68–85 million.

United are understood to be monitoring Leao’s situation closely, with “plans to potentially submit an initial offer of around £60 million once they clarify potential outgoings.”

Known for his incredible pace and dribbling ability, the Portuguese winger notched 12 goals and 13 assists for the Serie A giants last season.

It is suggested that United “remain in a strong position” to move for Leao but face fierce competition from Arsenal, who have already held talks with his representatives.

United are pushing to sign Mbeumo without relying on sales, but their pursuit of Leao might be dependent on sales.

Interestingly, it was reported earlier this month that Milan are among the clubs keen on signing Sancho from United.

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