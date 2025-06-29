Manchester United submit surprise offer to land Ivan Toney from Al-Ahli

Manchester United have made an offer for Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, as per reports.

United have been trying to find an agreement with Brentford over the signing of Bryan Mbeumo since early June, but the Bees have proven to be tricky negotiators.

The London outfit have turned down two bids from United, as they aim to exceed the figure Wolverhampton Wanderers got for Matheus Cunha. The Red Devils triggered a £62.5 million release clause to sign the Brazilian from Wolves.

According to Fichajes, Brentford’s reluctance to part ways with Mbeumo and their exorbitant demands have pushed United towards their former player.

It is claimed the Mancunians are exploring the possibility of signing Toney from Al-Ahli this summer.

The 29-year-old moved to Saudi Arabia from Brentford in a deal worth around £40m last summer. He has been a prolific figure in Saudi, scoring 30 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

He led the side to AFC Champions League Elite title and even earned an England call-up under Thomas Tuchel recently. Now, Toney has attracted United’s interest.

The Spanish outlet suggest the Premier League giants have tabled a €35 million offer, including bonuses for Toney.

United are understood to be huge admirers of the England international’s physicality and goalscoring instincts and there is a belief that he could effectively lead their line.

Initial contacts have allegedly already taken place between United and Al-Ahli, with the player open to returning to the Premier League.

It is reported that the club’s hierarchy are optimistic about finalising his signing “in the coming days.”

Toney is certainly a top striker but he should not be viewed as Mbeumo’s alternative, as Ruben Amorim wants to sign the Brentford right-winger to play as one of the two number 10s in his 3-4-3 formation.

Featured image Yasser Bakhsh via Getty Images

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