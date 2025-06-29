Manchester United target Dominic Calvert-Lewin takes to social media to confirm Everton exit

Manchester United-linked striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is leaving Everton on a free transfer.

It is still early days in the summer but United have already faced many obstacles in their attempts to sign a new striker.

Liam Delap was considered the club’s preferred option due to his age and affordable release clause, but the Englishman picked Chelsea. Viktor Gyokeres, meanwhile, is waiting for Arsenal and Victor Osimhen is likely to end up in Saudi Arabia due to his astronomical wage demands.

However, considering only Everton scored fewer goals in the Premier League last season than United among all the non-relegated clubs, it would be very reckless to head into the new campaign without a new number nine.

United’s desperate need for a new goalscorer and their limited transfer budget have also led to the Red Devils being linked with a number of low-cost options, including Calvert-Lewin.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have “fully entered the battle” to sign the Englishman upon the expiration of his contract.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old announced he is leaving Everton this month as a free agent.

The ex-Sheffield United man wrote on Instagram: “After nine remarkable years at this club, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision – together with my family – to begin a new chapter in my career.”

David Moyes wanted to keep Calvert-Lewin in Merseyside but the parties failed to find an agreement over fresh terms.

The England international has had a difficult last few years at Everton due to fitness issues.

However, he is still supposedly admired at United, owing to his physicality and hold-up play.

If United decide to allocate their funds to revamp other areas, Calvert-Lewin could prove to be a decent stop-gap solution.

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