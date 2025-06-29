Sporting CP president hits out at Man United’s deals for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in fresh Viktor Gyokeres row



Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas has dragged Manchester United’s deals for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo into his latest war of words with disgruntled striker Victor Osimhen.

Much of United’s transfer business this summer has so far focused on bolstering their attack after a goal-shy 2024/25 season.

Earlier this month, United announced the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers after triggering his £62.5m release clause. United have also been in talks with Brentford for weeks now in an effort to get a deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line.

The Red Devils recently had a second offer in excess of £60m rejected by Brentford, but there is optimism that an agreement will be struck and the Cameroonian will complete a switch to Old Trafford.

But United’s transfer plans go beyond that, with a striker also firmly on the radar. Ruben Amorim’s side remain linked with several forwards, including his former protégé, Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the past two years, netting 97 goals in 102 matches for Sporting since joining the club from Coventry City in 2023. He is expected to depart this summer, with Arsenal, Juventus, and Saudi Pro League sides joining United in the chase for his signature.

There were suggestions that Gyokeres and Sporting had a gentleman’s agreement that he could depart this summer for €60m plus an additional €10m in bonuses, which is significantly lower than his €100m release clause.

However, a few weeks ago, Varandas came out and rubbished the existence of such an agreement, publicly stating that the Swede will not be allowed to leave for such a sum. Gyokeres hit back, appearing to accuse the Sporting president of lying and vowing to speak out in more detail soon.

Now, Varandas has come out with fresh remarks on the issue, emphasising once again that Gyokeres will only part ways with the club on their own terms.

He told O’Jogo, “Firstly, Sporting is very calm about the Viktor Gyokeres case. Secondly, Sporting does not need to sell Viktor Gyokeres. Fortunately, Sporting has gone through the phase where it always had to sell its main asset.”

“We do not have to do this, but we are still sensitive to the dreams of Viktor or any other player of ours. Sporting has a commitment, on my word, that after weeks of meetings, it will not ask for the value of the clause and will be reasonable in relation to the value requested for Viktor.”

“Today I think there is a strong probability that he will leave. In these last few weeks of the market we have been attentive and I saw a player, Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for 65 million euros. I saw Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo, both forwards, but who do not have Viktor’s market value or his quality, in my opinion, and are being negotiated for values ​​in the order of 75 million euros.”

He continued, “We are talking about players with 26 years old. Given the demands that we consider to be fair value, I believe that Viktor can leave, unless he has the worst agent in the world, which I find hard to believe, because he is one of the best footballers in the world.”

Varandas declined to reveal the exact fee he wants for Gyokeres but made it clear that Sporting won’t settle for a bargain deal.

“I won’t say what the amount is, it was communicated to the agent, the player knows. I can guarantee, with absolute certainty, that Viktor will not leave for 60+10 million euros. It’s not about wanting to earn something, it’s just that he won’t leave, absolutely not.”

Varandas explained that there are only two possible outcomes: either a club meets Gyokeres’ market value and lets him fulfil his dream move, or he stays at Sporting with three years remaining on his contract.

On whether he’s afraid Gyokeres won’t report for pre-season, Varandes remarked, “Regarding these dramas… I’ve been at Sporting for 20 years, I’ve been through countless transfer market dramas, this is a soap opera. The transfer market closes as a cure for all ills, so players who are unhappy aren’t a problem at this stage.”

“If Viktor stays, he has a three-year contract, we’ll be very happy and it will be a problem for our opponents.”

Amidst this, it has emerged that Gyokeres has no plans to return to Sporting or play for them ever again.

Record Portugal [via Fabrizio Romano on X] reveal that the United target has already informed Sporting of his decision.

🚨⚠️ Following Sporting president quotes, Viktor Gyökeres has no intention to come back and play again. Gyökeres already informed the club about it, as per @Record_Portugal. Swedish striker insists on the pact made last year over summed exit, now feeling betrayed and tired. pic.twitter.com/rV3ubnqLCc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2025

It’ll be interesting to see if this latest development puts United off or whether they’ll persist in their pursuit of Gyokeres.

Featured image Gualter Fatia via Getty Images

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