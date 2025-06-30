Man United’s pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres boosted by Benjamin Sesko’s price drop

Manchester United’s pursuit of Sporting CP target, Viktor Gyokeres, is reportedly set to receive a major boost.

Ruben Amorim’s side have been chasing a striker this window with the Swedish star being the number one target to take Rasmus Hojlund’s place in the starting line up.

A spanner was thrown into the works however, when news broke that Gyokeres preferred a move to Arsenal over one to Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, United remain in the race for the lethal striker as the Gunners also have Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko on their radar.

The Gunners are still reportedly weighing up which striker to pursue with United waiting in the wings should they abandon their pursuit of Gyokeres.

The Sun report that there could be potential movement in the striker stalemate as “RB Leipzig have reportedly dropped their asking price for striker Benjamin Sesko.”

The outlet claims that “earlier this month, it was reported that RB Leipzig were demanding a fee between £68 million and £85 million for Benjamin Sesko.”

Arsenal failed to budge and now it seems their patience may have paid off as “reports in Germany are suggesting that the Slovenian’s price tag has been dropped. Leipzig are now willing to let Sesko go for a fee around £59.7 million.”

The Gyokeres situation seems more complicated by the day with Sporting president, Frederico Varandas, claiming that the forward will not be sold for less than €70 million.

The Swede is reportedly furious with this and has allegedly vowed to never play for Sporting again, demanding to be sold.

Therefore, with the potential for less drama and a cheaper fee, Arsenal may now make a move for Sesko.

What’s more, even if Mikel Arteta’s side still decide to make a concrete move for Gyokeres, Sesko has been a player United have held interest in for quite some time. Therefore, they themselves may be tempted to make a move for the Slovenian if Gyokeres is once and for all off the table.

Featured image Luciano Lima via Getty Images

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