Viktor Gyokeres latest from Portugal as Man United cult hero Nani weighs in

The future of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has dominated the transfer rumour mill this summer with a raft of high profile clubs linked with making a move for the Swedish international.

Given Ruben Amorim’s history with the 27-year-old and United’s desperate need for a reliable goal scorer, a move to Old Trafford has been highly touted.

However, a hefty price tag and strong interest from other parties, including Premier League rivals Arsenal, has left United in a battle for the signature of a player who has lit up European football over the past two seasons.

Gyökeres is keen to leave Lisbon and reportedly prefers a move to London over Manchester, making a deal even more challenging for INEOS.

However, a dispute over an alleged gentlemen’s agreement that would have allowed Gyökeres to leave for a lower price than the Portuguese Champions are now demanding is holding any potential move to England up, wherever that may be.

The striker is apparently fuming that head figures at the club will not budge in their revised demands and is now left pondering whether to go on strike to push a deal through.

This being said, Portuguese media claim that Sporting expect the striker to report for training as normal with the rest of the squad this coming Monday.

Should Gyökeres choose to strike it will be interesting to see how club officials react and whether they agree to shave anything off the reported €80 fee they are holding out for.

The delay could play into United’s hands who are relying on outgoings in order to top the kitty up enough to afford a deal for the goal machine.

Additionally, Arsenal have other irons in the fire and could decide to plump for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko to give Mikel Arteta the most amount of time to bed in his new signing before the mouthwatering curtain raiser at Old Trafford.

Amorim would no doubt welcome a reunion with his former forward and will fancy he can slot Gyökeres into his system relatively seamlessly after their partnership at Sporting.

Former United and Sporting star Nani has also spoken on the situation and believes that whilst the Swede might be tempted to go AWOL, he expects him to return to training as planned.

“It’s normal (a potential strike), he feels the season is starting and knows that he doesn’t have his life sorted. There is a lot of temptation. I believe he will show up, he is a professional,” he said.

Nani did add that he feels it will be a “good move” for both parties is Sporting do agree to let Gyökeres leave and it is widely expected that will be the final outcome before the start of the campaign.

Featured image Gualter Fatia via Getty Images

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