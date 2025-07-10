Matheus Cunha reveals his delight at inheriting the No.10 jersey from Rashford



Manchester United’s first summer signing Matheus Cunha has opened up about his first few days in training with his new teammates.

The Red Devils signed the forward for £62.5 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he was subsequently handed the coveted No.10 jersey.

Obviously, the Brazilian knows his teammates, having faced them quite a few times in his two years at Wolves.

In fact, the 26-year-old shone against Ruben Amorim’s side last season, scoring directly from a corner while also registering an assist.

Matheus Cunha on pre-season training

His virtuoso display was what prompted the head coach to sign him this summer. And the Brazil international revealed he has talked about his performances last season, including with Noussair Mazraoui, against whom he had a tough battle on the night.

“Yeah, I think always like as an opponent, you know, it’s different,” he told club media. “We’re joking when I go to the locker room, we’re talking about some games, especially with Maz [Noussair Mazraoui]. I think it’s always with him, my [individual] battle.

“But, of course, we’re talking about the games, we’re talking about the seasons and then, yeah, I think everyone was very lovely with me, [it was a] very warm welcome.”

The former Atletico Madrid ace is proud of receiving the No.10 jersey, and he pointed out the greats who have worn the shirt before him and how he would like to emulate them, including one of his idols — Wayne Rooney.

“Yeah, wow. It’s something that you always dream about. I can mention many players that use this shirt. It’s so easy for me. Of course, I think the one that I always think about when I see this number in this shirt for me was Wayne Rooney.

“He was someone that I grew up to watch him play and I have [watched] many games now. Then I swapped shirts with Marcus [Rashford, after a game] also, I have his shirt in my home. But, of course, we know many players used this shirt – [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic.

“It’s the dream not only to use the shirt, but with all the history they have around the number, it’s something beautiful that I have the privilege to do it.”

On the No.10 jersey

Pre-season is all about putting in the hard yards ahead of the new season, and while Matheus Cunha is fully focused on adapting to Amorim’s style, he is already looking forward to stepping onto the hallowed Old Trafford turf wearing the red of United.

“Every single thing here I’m so excited to do and I look [at it] like a dream,” he said. “Then I hope like, when we start to kick the ball, it will be a little bit more calm for me to adapt and then feel like I feel normal in the pitch.

“But, of course, I’m so excited to maybe go and then do everything that I want to do with the shirt and, of course, to go to the locker room and see [for] the first time the shirt there, [that] will be something then. I hope I can manage better than I think.”

Amorim needed creativity up front, and Cunha is the perfect addition. Hopefully, INEOS can now get a move along and secure Bryan Mbeumo’s signature next while advancing in their hunt for a ruthless striker.

