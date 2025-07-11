Alejandro Garnacho still barred from team training as Man United’s stance remains unchanged



Alejandro Garnacho’s situation remains unchanged, with the player still not allowed to train with his teammates at Carrington, despite suggestions that Ruben Amorim had performed a dramatic U-turn.

Garnacho on his way out of United

United are aiming to sell Garnacho this summer as he is considered not to have a future at the club while Ruben Amorim is still in charge of the team.

The pair’s relationship irreparably broke down in the immediate aftermath of the Europa League final, after the forward publicly questioned the head coach’s decision to leave him on the bench for the contest. Garnacho also cast doubts over his future.

Amorim subsequently told him to look for a new club, with his services no longer required.

Garnacho continues to be linked to the likes of Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Al-Nassr. However, concrete offers have yet to arrive for him.

United value Garnacho at £60m, although there is an acceptance that they may have to sanction a cut-price exit, because it is well-known he is no longer in Amorim’s plans.

Garnacho given extended time away to aid his search for a new team

Garnacho is one of five United players who have been granted an extended summer break by the club to help them secure transfers this summer.

He wasn’t required to report to Carrington for pre-season training this week, as United welcomed back the first batch of first-team players on Monday, followed by the return of several international stars on Thursday morning.

However, a report covered by The Peoples Person claimed that the Argentine had been given permission to return to team training, while the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho remain sidelined.

However, according to Rich Fay of Manchester World, this is certainly not the case.

Garnacho situation remains unchanged

Fay explains, “United sources insist this is not the case [Garnacho allowed to train with the team] and his situation remains unchanged.”

“United’s medical and rehabilitation facilities will remain available should he wish to come in and use them, and remote support will continue as always.”

“The preference for all parties is to secure a permanent exit this summer, with 21-year-old believed to favour a Premier League move.”

Garnacho made 58 appearances across all competitions last term, scoring 11 goals and providing an additional 10 assists.

Featured image by Gareth Copley via Getty Images

