Bryan Mbeumo’s transfer to Man United looking shaky, sides not close to agreement



After a decisive start to the summer transfer window with the capture of Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, it has been a frustrating few weeks for Manchester United fans.

It appeared as if there would be a quick second addition, with a bid of around £45 million being submitted for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Early promise

Fans were starting to salivate at the prospect of two of the Premier League’s most potent forwards flanking a new striker, with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David, Ollie Watkins Hugo Ekitike all linked.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia were all transfer listed, with millions expected to pour in to bankroll a big assault on the market.

However, the Mbeumo bid was rejected, as was an improved offer. Meanwhile, the world’s elite centre forwards started getting picked off one by one by other clubs and United have as yet failed to offload any one of the five outcasts.

But it only seemed like a matter of time before United improved their offer for Mbeumo.

Mbeumo bid faltering

According to Tier 1 reporter David Ornstein, United and Brentford remain millions of pounds apart in the negotiation to bring the Cameroonian to Old Trafford.

Ornstein writes that the reason for United’s inactivity in other positions is that “all focus is on Mbeumo, with United and Brentford in a stand-off over price.”

The reporter notes that there is “some debate over the exact fee Brentford want” but believes that it could be in the region of £70 million.

“United are being patient in the hope that Brentford ease on their valuation, given Mbeumo has said he wants to move to Old Trafford,” Ornstein says.

“Mbeumo’s mood at Brentford training has now become a potential factor in the negotiations. He reported to Brentford’s training ground on Monday and the club are relaxed about their position.”

The news will do little to lift the spirits of the beleaguered United fans, who are watching each day as their Premier League rivals strengthen their squads considerably. By contrast, in addition to the five set to leave, United have also lost Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof this summer, so even with the addition of Cunha, the squad is seven men lighter than it was at the start of last season.

It is still early days in the window but Ruben Amorim will want some incomings quickly so that he can work on embedding them into his squad. This is not looking likely any time soon, as things stand.

The gap between Manchester United and Brentford on their valuation of Bryan Mbeumo remains considerable, reports @David_Ornstein in today's Transfer DealSheet. The two sides are several million pounds apart. There have been no significant developments over the past couple of… pic.twitter.com/2WBEJqdT15 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 15, 2025

Featured image David Rogers via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

