Joao Palhinha: Man United learn price tag and chief competitor for Bayern star



Manchester United have discovered just how much Bayern Munich want in order to sanction the exit of Joao Palhinha, as well as their main rivals in the race to sign the midfielder.

United want to secure midfield depth

So far this window, United have mostly been concerned with bolstering their attacking department after a goal-shy 2024/25 campaign.

However, there is also a desire to improve Ruben Amorim’s additions in the middle of the park, especially after the departure of Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen officially left the club at the end of June when his contract expired. He will almost certainly need replacing, especially as United remain linked with several midfielders.

Some players mentioned to be on United’s radar include Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Ederson (Atalanta), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) and of course, Palhinha.

United looking at Palhinha

It’s understood United were initially looking to sign Palhinha on a loan basis, but Bayern were not interested in such a transaction.

The Red Devils attempted to land Palhinha last summer but he opted to join Bayern instead. Needless to say, the transfer hasn’t worked out and has proven to be a very frustrating one.

Injuries and fierce competition for places have limited Palhinha’s impact at Bayern, leading to an underwhelming spell in Bavaria and growing speculation about his future. The club is now willing to entertain offers for the defensive midfielder, who featured only 17 times in the Bundesliga last term.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Portugal international is keen to remain at Bayern and fight for his place, but it’s becoming increasingly clear he’s not in Vincent Kompany’s plans, which could compel him to reconsider his position.

United learn Palhinha’s valuation and their chief competitor

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle United for Palhinha’s signature.

The news outlet notes, “Man United have already made initial enquiries and are maintaining communication with Bayern as they juggle several transfer priorities.”

“However, the Red Devils initially proposed a loan arrangement, an idea Bayern rejected without hesitation.”

“The German champions are only considering permanent offers and are said to value Palhinha at €30-35 million, significantly lower than the €51 million they paid to Fulham just last summer.”

United and Tottenham Hotspur aren’t the only parties keeping tabs on Palhinha. The likes of West Ham, Brighton, Aston Villa and his former club Fulham are also monitoring the situation.

CaughtOffside note that West Ham in particular are preparing to “enter formal negotiations” for Palhinha.

Featured image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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