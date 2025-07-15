Manchester United recall five exiled stars to training with one caveat



Manchester United’s biggest issue this summer has been their inability to move players on, which has, as a result, impacted their incoming deals as well.

Ruben Amorim has made it pretty clear that Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are not in his plans moving forward and he wants them gone.

Which is why the club gave each of them extended time off to help them find a new home for themselves. But so far, an exit has not materialised.

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have already returned to Carrington, but are training on their own away from the main group.

All five set to return to training

And now, The Athletic have revealed that apart from the duo, the Red Devils have now called back the remaining three as well.

The same catch applies for them as well: they can train at the club’s training complex, but only once the first-team players depart so as to not create further tensions within the squad.

Ruben Amorim is keen to ensure no further distractions take place with the team’s disastrous market performance already a hot topic among fans.

“The club told the five players actively up for sale to only report for training this week after 5pm, once Ruben Amorim and the rest of the first-team squad have already left Carrington.

“Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are all looking to secure moves away.”

Players who are trying to earn moves away need to work on their fitness, which is why the club are offering help as well as rehab facilities to their out-of-favour stars.

Still no outgoings

Garnacho is the most saleable asset, with Chelsea eyeing a move but a concrete offer has not materialised. Real Betis are hellbent on Antony returning to them after a hugely successful loan spell.

The only problem: they do not have the finances to pull of a permanent deal currently so it will be a complex operation. Jadon Sancho will likely have to be sold for a discounted fee due to his wage demands.

Tyrell Malacia will likely depart for a meagre fee while Marcus Rashford only has eyes for Barcelona, who are trying to lowball INEOS.

Only once outgoings start will the co-owners focus on further incomings. After a strong start to the window, the initial momentum has fizzled out and now fans are despondent as the club’s pre-season tour edges ever closer.

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