Rasmus Hojlund could be set for Man United stay as Inter Milan move on



Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was left exasperated by the continued failures of Rasmus Hojlund last season.

The Dane managed a meagre four Premier League goals in the whole of the previous campaign, and apart from the lack of goals, his back-to-goal play and general understanding of space and positioning left a lot to be desired.

But due to the lack of alternative options, Amorim was forced to keep playing him. But the ex-Sporting CP boss made it pretty clear to INEOS once the season ended that he wanted an upgrade.

The co-owners have tried to offload the Denmark international back to Italy, with reported interest from Napoli and Inter Milan in his services.

Inter Milan move away from Rasmus Hojlund

The Nerazzurri were reportedly in pole position, and were initially looking at a possible loan deal with an option to buy.

The Red Devils made it pretty clear that they wanted a permanent solution owing to their funds crunch, but the Milan-based side ended up signing Ange-Yoan Bonny from Parma instead.

And now, The Athletic have claimed that the Serie A giants are happy with their business, and have moved away from United’s No.9, a huge blow for the 20-time English league champions.

“Aside from the exiled five, there has been speculation around Rasmus Hojlund.

“But Inter no longer hold an active interest in buying him after they signed 21-year-old Ange-Yoan Bonny, who scored six goals in Serie A for Parma last season.”

United’s striker hunt in dissaray

The Old Trafford side have been trying to offload quite a few players this window, but none of their exits have materialised, thereby hampering the club’s chances of securing Bryan Mbeumo’s signature.

Once the Cameroonian is signed, and players get sold will United move on to signing a striker. They have already lost out on all their top targets — Liam Delap, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

A few free agents, Moise Kean and Ollie Watkins are among the names left on the market. At this rate, Amorim could once again be forced to start with Rasmus Hojlund up top.

That would be a travesty. How low will the club sink? Only time will tell.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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