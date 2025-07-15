Sancho to Juventus: Man United ready to take surprise step to push winger out

Manchester United are struggling to shift their unwanted players ahead of the pre-season tour.

United have had a slow start to the summer transfer window, managing to secure just one major signing. Their transfer budget is understood to be very limited after Ruben Amorim’s men missed out on European football. As such, the club need to raise funds from sales to rejuvenate the squad.

United have struggled even more on the outgoings front, as the high wages of their outcasts are making any potential deal tricky.

Manchester United determined get rid of Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho, in particular, has proven to be the biggest headache in that regard.

Sancho was expected to remain at Chelsea beyond this summer, but the Blues refused to meet his wage demands and instead opted to pay a penalty fee to send him back to Carrington.

In recent weeks, Juventus have shown a serious interest in signing the Englishman but their pursuit has also been slowed down by Sancho’s salary, believed to be in the region of £250k-a-week at Old Trafford.

However, United are prepared to step in and resolve the issue to pave the way for the Old Lady to get their target.

Manchester United to help Juventus sign Sancho

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are “getting close” to securing Sancho’s services due to “two assists from United.”

The first assist is United’s decision to not include Sancho in their first-team plans ahead of the new season. The 25-year-old has not been allowed to train with Amorim’s players and is not going to be included in the side’s pre-season tour squad.

The second assist, meanwhile, is “linked to the forward’s salary.” The Italian newspaper claim United are willing to give him a severance package.

United’s decision to share the load of his exorbitant wage demands is viewed as a major boost for Juventus, as then they would have “no problem reaching an agreement” with Sancho on a contract worth around €5.5 million per season.

The Serie A giants have also offered United €10 million plus €5 million in bonuses for Sancho’s permanent transfer. It is believed the Premier League giants have requested a €20 million fee.

It is added that “all the conditions are in place to reach a full agreement” as the gap “is not large.”

Sancho is considered a “dream” for Juventus, who tried to sign him last summer as well. The club’s general manager Damien Comolli is pushing for his signature and it seems he will get his man sooner rather than later.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

