Two surprise suitors “prepared to enter” Marcus Rashford race as Barcelona move wobbles



Two surprise clubs are reportedly ready to swoop in for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, with his dream move to Barcelona hanging in the balance.

Barcelona switch a long shot for Rashford

During the January transfer window, Rashford held out for a dream transfer to Barcelona, but the Blaugrana could not get their finances in order to get a deal over the line.

As a result, Rashford ended up joining Aston Villa for the latter half of the 2024/25 season. He enjoyed an uptick in form at Villa Park, but having missed out on Champions League football, the Birmingham outfit opted against making his stay a permanent one.

Rashford is therefore back on the market and available for transfer, with Barcelona rekindling their pursuit.

But a deal is anything but straightforward. The La Liga champions are understood to be keen on an initial loan deal with an option to buy. United want a permanent transfer as they aim to rid themselves of Rashford.

Rashford’s substantial wages also pose a challenge, although it’s been suggested he’s open to accepting a pay cut to facilitate a move. However, he would still command a substantial salary, which could be a problem for Barca, who are already balancing on a financial tightrope.

The Catalan giants have also been linked with other players such as Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, although updates on those fronts appear to have gone quiet.

Still, it’s clear to see that there are a lot of obstacles that must be surmounted before Rashford becomes a Barcelona player.

CaughtOffside note the same, adding that Barcelona have begun the process of looking at alternative targets.

Barcelona exploring alternative targets

According to CaughtOffside, Barca are making contingency plans in case their efforts to land Rashford fail.

Other players on their radar include AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and RB Leipzig attacker Antonio Nusa. Leao is protected by a €175m release clause but there is confidence that a significantly lower fee can be negotiated.

Nusa, on the other hand, is seen as someone who could bring “speed, versatility and long-term value” to Camp Nou.

But, even if Barcelona halt their pursuit of Rashford, there are two other parties lurking and ready to move in – Chelsea and PSG.

Chelsea and PSG keeping tabs on Rashford

CaughtOffside state, “Though Rashford is seen as a high-impact option who could add firepower to the squad, Deco’s [Barcelona sporting director] concerns have stalled momentum.”

“In the background, both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation closely, prepared to enter the race if Rashford becomes available.”

PSG are thought to be long-term admirers of Rashford, but Chelsea’s admiration for him is relatively new. It’s certainly one to keep a close eye on.

Feature image Octavio Passos via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

