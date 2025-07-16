Bryan Mbeumo deal stalls as Sir Jim Ratcliffe forced to intervene



Manchester United fans could be left disappointed regarding the club’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo if the latest report is to be believed.

The Red Devils have been trying to sign the Cameroonian for over a month now to no avail. INEOS saw their first bid worth

an initial £45 million plus £10 million in potential add-ons get rejected.

Initially, reports indicated that the London side wanted to earn around the same amount that Wolverhampton Wanderers got from their sale of Matheus Cunha to United. The Old Trafford side paid £62.5 million, which was his release clause.

The 20-time English league champions decided to match that in their second offer — an initial £55 million plus another £7.5 million in add-ons. But Brentford rejected that as well.

Mbeumo deal stalls

The co-owners did not lose hope and were planning a third and final offer worth a total of £65 million, with most of the noise around the club suggesting that the Cameroon international would be a United player before the team embarked on their pre-season tour of the United States.

But it seems that could fail as well with both clubs still a fair bit apart in terms of valuation. Now, The Guardian has said the deal has stalled following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s intervention.

The Bees have now raised their demands to £70 million, something Ratcliffe is refusing to accept. This shifting of goalposts at every instance has irked the British billionaire.

“Manchester United’s push to buy Bryan Mbeumo has stalled after Brentford raised their valuation to closer to £70m, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe intent on not being pushed into paying more than his club’s £65m valuation of the forward.

“Mbeumo has told Brentford he wants to join United, and at the end of June Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox, his director of football, believed a £65m package would land the 25-year-old. Brentford also privately indicated a medical was expected imminently.

Sir Jim intervenes

“The change of stance has been met with resistance by Ratcliffe and Wilcox, who do not wish to be held to ransom and are determined to be patient. Brentford view their position as firm because although Mbeumo’s contract expires next summer the club hold a one-year option.”

INEOS are right to stand firm, but with this saga dragging on for so long now, fans are right to expect either a resolution or for the club to move on and focus on other targets.

Let’s not forget that Amorim also needs a striker, midfielder, goalkeeper and possibly a defender as well.

The only way United can raise their offer is if player sales occur and money is raised. Five big-name stars are on their way out but so far, no concrete proposals have arrived.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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