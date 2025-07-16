Bryan Mbeumo deal stalls as Sir Jim Ratcliffe forced to intervene

Manchester United fans could be left disappointed regarding the club’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo if the latest report is to be believed.
The Red Devils have been trying to sign the Cameroonian for over a month now to no avail. INEOS saw their first bid worth
an initial £45 million plus £10 million in potential add-ons get rejected.
Initially, reports indicated that the London side wanted to earn around the same amount that Wolverhampton Wanderers got from their sale of Matheus Cunha to United. The Old Trafford side paid £62.5 million, which was his release clause.
The 20-time English league champions decided to match that in their second offer — an initial £55 million plus another £7.5 million in add-ons. But Brentford rejected that as well.
Mbeumo deal stalls
The co-owners did not lose hope and were planning a third and final offer worth a total of £65 million, with most of the noise around the club suggesting that the Cameroon international would be a United player before the team embarked on their pre-season tour of the United States.
But it seems that could fail as well with both clubs still a fair bit apart in terms of valuation. Now, The Guardian has said the deal has stalled following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s intervention.
The Bees have now raised their demands to £70 million, something Ratcliffe is refusing to accept. This shifting of goalposts at every instance has irked the British billionaire.
“Manchester United’s push to buy Bryan Mbeumo has stalled after Brentford raised their valuation to closer to £70m, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe intent on not being pushed into paying more than his club’s £65m valuation of the forward.
“Mbeumo has told Brentford he wants to join United, and at the end of June Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox, his director of football, believed a £65m package would land the 25-year-old. Brentford also privately indicated a medical was expected imminently.
Sir Jim intervenes
“The change of stance has been met with resistance by Ratcliffe and Wilcox, who do not wish to be held to ransom and are determined to be patient. Brentford view their position as firm because although Mbeumo’s contract expires next summer the club hold a one-year option.”
INEOS are right to stand firm, but with this saga dragging on for so long now, fans are right to expect either a resolution or for the club to move on and focus on other targets.
Let’s not forget that Amorim also needs a striker, midfielder, goalkeeper and possibly a defender as well.
The only way United can raise their offer is if player sales occur and money is raised. Five big-name stars are on their way out but so far, no concrete proposals have arrived.
Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images
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4 comments
Correction: United definitely don’t need another defender. Yes, they need another mid-fielder, one that can play on both sides of the ball, is a terrier, defends well, bullies and is not bullied, eats space and closes down the opposition, can pass over 30 meters, has a good shot and eye for goal, and doesn’t have a a huge price tag, is in his mid twenties….. I give you Richard Rios!!!
Lies, damned lies and Manchester United leaks.
And Radcliffe???????
We keep making the same mistakes and only focussing on one player at a time. The turns into a protracted saga, just like the Frenkie De Jong deal. Instead, we should offer the maximum we’re willing to offer, with a 1% reduction in the offer each day that goes by. Then move onto another target immediately until the offer becomes worthless. If we pin all out hopes on one target, then the longer the deal goes on, the more pressure is added y the fans expectations. A mechanism is needed to end the United tax – this is it.
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