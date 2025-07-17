Benjamin Sesko transfer bombshell: Striker makes decisive call on Man United move



RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has reportedly made a big decision on a proposed switch to Manchester United this summer.

United retain long-term interest in Sesko

United’s interest in Sesko can be traced as far back as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer days, when the player was still plying his trade at RB Salzburg.

The Red Devils made strong advances to sign him but he snubbed them, opting for a move to Leipzig instead. He scored 18 goals across all competitions in his first season with the Bundesliga club. Last term, Sesko kicked up a few more levels, netting 21 goals in total. He also provided six assists.

United made another attempt to sign him last summer, but he remained at Leipzig. Now, however, he appears ready for a fresh challenge and is open to leaving the club.

With United actively searching for a striker, the stars may finally align, bringing the two parties together after years of near misses.

Arsenal no longer looking at Sesko

So far this summer, Arsenal have been widely regarded as frontrunners for Sesko’s signature, but a deal did not get over the line due to Leipzig’s high valuation of the player.

There were even claims that the Gunners struck an agreement with Sesko’s representatives over personal terms.

However, with Arsenal closing in on Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, talks for Sesko have taken a back seat and they may abandon their pursuit altogether.

This could potentially leave the door open for United to swoop in and land the Slovenian.

Sesko wants United even without European football

Now, according to GIVEMESPORT, Sesko is fully focused on a move to United, as Arsenal’s pursuit appears to be losing momentum.

The news outlet reveals, “Benjamin Šeško is open to joining Manchester United, even with the club unable to offer European football next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed.”

“Šeško has been followed closely by United scouts for more than three years, and a source confirmed the club has been in contact again this year. United are understood to be admirers of Šeško’s all-round game and believe his style would suit the Premier League.”

“Despite interest from elsewhere, a source said Šeško would favour a move to Old Trafford over other destinations. Arsenal were previously in negotiations over a deal for the Slovenia international, but those talks were described as ‘really complicated.'”

It’s understood that Sesko and his camp are aware that United need to sell before they can make a concrete approach for him.

In addition to Sesko, Ruben Amorim’s side are also keeping tabs on Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) and Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea).

Featured image Luciano Lima via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

