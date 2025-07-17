Man United’s Emi Martinez pursuit hinges on frustrating condition

Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation remains a cause of concern for Ruben Amorim.

Andre Onana endured a torrid 2024/25 campaign between the sticks and wrapped up the season with a disastrous performance in the Europa League final. He was dropped from Amorim’s matchday squad for the final game of the season against Aston Villa.

Villa’s number one, Emiliano Martínez, featured in the clash at Old Trafford. He received a red card in the first half as Unai Emery’s side went on to lose 2-0. That was his final appearance for Villa, if suggestions in Argentina are to be believed.

Manchester United strongly linked with Emi Martinez

Villa are open to parting ways with the 32-year-old and are understood to be demanding around £40 million.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have begun “formal talks” with Villa over the transfer of the World Cup winner, who is keen to depart Birmingham after several incredible seasons at Villa Park.

However, a report in England suggests negotiations between the two Premier League clubs are not that advanced.

Man United’s move for Martinez relies on Onana

According to The Times journalist Paul Hirst, Martinez is eyeing a move to Old Trafford from Villa but the Argentina international “will not move” if United’s present number one remains at the club.

Onana has attracted interest from AS Monaco but he rebuffed their approach, having indicated his desire to remain at United and fight for his place under Amorim. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Cameroon international joined United from Inter Milan in a deal worth £47m in 2023.

He is yet to fill David de Gea’s shoes, leaving fans frustrated with his erratic shot-stopping.

United’s goalkeeping situation is further complicated by uncertainty over second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir’s future. He has been reportedly offered to a number of Turkish clubs.

Meanwhile, Villa have intensified their interest in Alejandro Garnacho, with United determined to offload the Argentine winger.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

