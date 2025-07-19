Bryan Mbeumo’s medical at Man United will happen today

Manchester United are within touching distance of securing their second big signing of the summer.

Agreement yesterday

United have been chasing Bryan Mbeumo for almost two months and fans were beginning to give up hope.

The Red Devils had seen two big bids rejected for the player by Brentford and many weeks passed before the final offer was made.

On Thursday of this week, the exciting news broke that Ruben Amorim’s side had lodged a new £65 million plus £5 million in add-ons bid for the Brentford star.

Despite taking their time to respond, it was relayed here yesterday afternoon that the Bees had finally accepted a deal in the region of £71 million including add-ons for the forward.

Medical today

It was reported yesterday after the agreement that he was preparing for his medical this weekend ahead of his Old Trafford move and journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that it will occur today.

Romano posted on X, “Bryan Mbeumo set for main formal steps as Manchester United player with medical today.”

He also confirmed that the “contract will be until June 2030 plus an option until 2031.”

The only steps left in the move after Mbeumo passes the medical is an official club statement.

🚨 Bryan Mbeumo set for main formal steps as Manchester United player with medical today. Contract until June 2030 plus option until 2031 to follow next ahead of club statement. pic.twitter.com/4WvWCDOhvE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2025

United fans will see him on US tour

Obviously United fans will not see the Cameroon international in action today when they take on Leeds United in their first game of pre-season.

Nonetheless, with a medical taking place today, fans will hope the deal will be wrapped up and officially announced before the club leaves for America on their pre-season tour on Tuesday next week.

With new signings Diego Leon and Matheus Cunha already impressing in training, fans will be excited to see Mbeumo’s impact at the club.

