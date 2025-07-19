Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-0 Leeds United

It was a slow start to the pre-season for Manchester United, being held to a 0-0 draw with the newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday afternoon. Here are our player ratings from the game:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Starting XI

Altay Bayindir 5 – the starting goalkeeper had little to do during his 45 minutes, making no saves. Still, his passing accuracy appears to need work, especially due to his wayward long balls.

Noussair Mazraoui 7 – The Moroccan made a crucial defensive header early on, while also making a couple of clearances.

Matthijs de Ligt 6 – The Dutch defender had little defensive work to do; however, the accuracy of his headers left a lot to be desired.

Luke Shaw 6 – playing at centre-back, Shaw looked sluggish, although his short passing was fairly slick.

Amad Diallo 7 – the wing-back looked sharp at times, taking one shot that could have threatened the Leeds defence had it been on target.

Toby Collyer 5 – the youngster looked out of his depth, clearly not suited to playing as a number 10. Perhaps he will show more involvement if shifted back to his natural position at centre-mid.

Casemiro 7 – The Brazilian’s long balls were effective, and he came close to scoring when his shot on the verge of half-time hit the woodwork.

Diego Leon 7 – a decent debut from the Paraguayan, who exhibited decent pace and appeared confident when tackling.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – The United skipper provided some decent link-up play while also jockeying effectively against his Leeds counterparts, often winning the midfield battle.

Matheus Cunha 7 – United’s new number 10 showed great promise in his first outing for his new club, exhibiting pace and creativity in the final third.

Substitutes

Tom Heaton 8 – the back-up keeper made a fine stop to deny Leeds early in the second half.

Patrick Dorgu 7 – The wingback produced some slick passing and also took a dangerous shot despite being fouled moments prior.

Ayden Heaven 7 – the centre-back appeared physically strong, getting stuck into duels and almost scoring from a corner near the end of the match.

Harry Maguire 5 – While no goals were conceded under his watch, he proved slow and allowed the Leeds attack to penetrate on several occasions. Luckily, Heaton was at his best.

Leny Yoro 5 – Yoro saw very little of the ball, doing little beyond making a single clearance.

Kobbie Mainoo 6 – Mainoo seemed fairly muted throughout his cameo, although he did almost redeem himself with a header that thumped against the woodwork.

Bendito Mantato 4 – The youngster barely saw the ball during his cameo, leaving little to write home about.

Mason Mount 5 – The Englishman left a lot to be desired in terms of his crosses and long balls, struggling to find his targets.

Manuel Ugarte 7 – The Uruguayan showed decent physical prowess, winning most of his midfield battles and bringing stability during a rocky second half.

Rasmus Hojlund 4 – Continuing from last season, the Dane was largely ineffective in front of the goal, taking one shot that veered off target.

Featured image Linnea Rheborg via Getty Images

