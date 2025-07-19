Sekou Kone U-turn: Amorim might have found his next breakthrough star



Manchester United’s drab pre-season goalless draw against Leeds United on Saturday raised more questions than answers.

The usual problems in front of goal persisted, but the lack of quality in midfield was rather telling. The partnership of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes struggled, while the odd decision to play Toby Collyer as a No.10 backfired.

The club skipper is not the most disciplined positionally, while the Brazilian’s lack of pace was exposed time and again. A deep-lying playmaker who can blend silk and steel would do nicely.

Manuel Ugarte struggled last season, while Kobbie Mainoo is not seen as a No.6 by Ruben Amorim, who prefers to use him as an attacking midfielder or as a central midfielder alongside a defensive pivot.

Amorim needs a midfielder

There have been rumours linking the Red Devils with a move for Douglas Luiz of Juventus due to his Premier League-proven pedigree and his availability on loan.

It is well known that INEOS do not have the finances to spend big on a midfielder, and thus, the ex-Aston Villa man fit the bill.

But a solution could spring from within the academy if a recent report is to be believed. As per The Daily Mail‘s Nathan Salt, Amorim hs been impressed with what he has seen from Sekou Kone.

Understand plans have now changed when it comes to Sekou Kone. Lausanne loan – which had been plan for months – looks to have been shelved after the player impressed Ruben Amorim and his staff in training. Expectation at Carrington is he will now remain in Manchester #mufc pic.twitter.com/LD7ayXRkcC — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) July 19, 2025

There were murmurs that the Malian would be handed his first team debut last season but that did not materialise. He was handed his chance during the club’s post-season Asia tour games, and his energy and ability with the ball caught everyone’s eye.

Sekou Kone to the rescue

Then news emerged that the 20-time English league champions were looking to loan him out to INEOS-owned FC Lausanne Sport, just like new recruit Enzo Kana Biyik.

But those plans have now changed, and Amorim wants Kone to stay at United.

“Expectation at Carrington is he will now remain in Manchester,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 19-year-old played all across the midfield last summer, but primarily operates in the deeper position, and could prove to be a gamechanger if Amorim trusts him and hands him minutes.

