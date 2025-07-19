Home » Sekou Kone U-turn: Amorim might have found his next breakthrough star

by Ayantan Chowdhury
Sekou Kone


Manchester United’s drab pre-season goalless draw against Leeds United on Saturday raised more questions than answers.

The usual problems in front of goal persisted, but the lack of quality in midfield was rather telling. The partnership of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes struggled, while the odd decision to play Toby Collyer as a No.10 backfired.

The club skipper is not the most disciplined positionally, while the Brazilian’s lack of pace was exposed time and again. A deep-lying playmaker who can blend silk and steel would do nicely.

Manuel Ugarte struggled last season, while Kobbie Mainoo is not seen as a No.6 by Ruben Amorim, who prefers to use him as an attacking midfielder or as a central midfielder alongside a defensive pivot.

Amorim needs a midfielder

There have been rumours linking the Red Devils with a move for Douglas Luiz of Juventus due to his Premier League-proven pedigree and his availability on loan.

It is well known that INEOS do not have the finances to spend big on a midfielder, and thus, the ex-Aston Villa man fit the bill.

But a solution could spring from within the academy if a recent report is to be believed. As per The Daily Mail‘s Nathan Salt, Amorim hs been impressed with what he has seen from Sekou Kone.

There were murmurs that the Malian would be handed his first team debut last season but that did not materialise. He was handed his chance during the club’s post-season Asia tour games, and his energy and ability with the ball caught everyone’s eye.

Sekou Kone to the rescue

Then news emerged that the 20-time English league champions were looking to loan him out to INEOS-owned FC Lausanne Sport, just like new recruit Enzo Kana Biyik.

But those plans have now changed, and Amorim wants Kone to stay at United.

“Understand plans have now changed when it comes to Sekou Kone. Lausanne loan – which had been plan for months – looks to have been shelved after the player impressed Ruben Amorim and his staff in training.

“Expectation at Carrington is he will now remain in Manchester,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 19-year-old played all across the midfield last summer, but primarily operates in the deeper position, and could prove to be a gamechanger if Amorim trusts him and hands him minutes.

Ayantan has worked for 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites but his heart was always set on writing about his favourite club. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

