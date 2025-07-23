Eric Bailly’s club future looks further in doubt with latest setback

Former Manchester United fan favourite Eric Bailly’s club future has suffered a setback weeks before the start of the new season.

Topsy-turvy United spell

Bailly was Jose Mourinho’s first signing in the summer of 2016 and he impressed in his first season, winning the Carabao cup and Europa League.

Nonetheless, injury and erratic form would soon complicate the Ivory Coast international’s promising career at United.

He finally left the club in 2023 after going out on loan to Olympique de Marseille the previous season.

Eventful story after United

Bailly moved to Besiktas but only played eight matches amid a series of controversies. Such incidents included getting into a fight with a teammate and he was removed from the playing squad.

He left the club in the winter of 2024 after having his deal terminated and joined his former side Villarreal CF.

Never a dull moment, Bailly headbutted FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski on his debut and found game time hard to come by, playing just 25 times for the Spanish side in a season and a half.

Consequently, he was officially released at the end of the season and has been searching for a new club ever since.

Talks break down

Bailly was in talks to join Saudi Arabian side Al Najmah SC and seemed close to a deal but he will not be moving to them in the end.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that “Eric Bailly’s transfer to Saudi side Al Najmah SC has collapsed after verbal agreement done.”

“Bailly decided to leave the negotiations.”

🚨❌ Eric Bailly’s transfer to Saudi side Al Najmah SC has collapsed after verbal agreement done. Bailly decided to leave the negotiations. pic.twitter.com/zzVQT2zBLd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2025

Uncertain future

With only a matter of weeks before the beginning of the new season, Bailly will need to go in search of a new club.

Having only played 33 times in the last two seasons, it will be a tall order to convince teams of his ability to stay fit.

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

